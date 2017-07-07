Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman was a guest on "The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro" and talked about Justin Credible's recent struggles with addiction, helping him get through it and what other major celebrity has been reaching out.

They sent us these highlights:

How Waltman is helping Justin get through this tough time:

"We got him [Justin Credible] in a hotel at least, and somebody's gonna pick him up and bring him to rehab. I just saw these crazy posts on Twitter and I'm just like, 'hey, call me. I love you and I'll answer it.'.I'm happy to do it. I'm happy to, that's a real touch and go time when somebody's in a situation like that. He's in a situation where he feels like nobody's really wanting to help, and nobody gives a f--k, and I'm trying to explain to him why that might be... you know, when somebody's all f--ked up like that. And they're at the moment f--ked up, they're hating themselves. And some of the stuff, some of the things he talked to me about... I would never share with anyone. It was pretty heavy s--t. I just wanted to get him on the phone, and talk to him, have a connection, even though it's over the phone, just to have that connection at the moment with somebody, is huge."

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan reached out to Justin Credible

"Definitely wanna give props to Billy Corgan for reaching out to him as well. He's a really cool cat, and it doesn't surprise me."

The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show produced Maria Menounos, that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am EST at thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes

