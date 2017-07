- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Braun Strowman kicking Apollo Crews across the ring on RAW this past Monday night.

- Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley will be at this year's San Diego Comic-Con at the Mattel/WWE booth. Renee Young will also be there moderating a Q&A session on Thursday, July 20th at 1pm.

- Randy Orton retweeted this jab at Brock Lesnar's schedule:

WWE 2K18 is so realistic that you can only play as Brock Lesnar five times a year #Merch — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) July 6, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.