WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a RAW live event. SmackDown stars AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler will also be in action. The event will be the MSG debuts for Nakamura and Balor.

Below is the card for tonight:

ROMAN REIGNS VS. BRAY WYATT

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

KEVIN OWENS (c) VS. AJ STYLES

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

THE MIZ (C) (WITH MARYSE) VS. DEAN AMBROSE

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

CESARO & SHEAMUS (C) VS. THE HARDY BOYZ

SETH ROLLINS VS. SAMOA JOE

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA MAKES HIS MSG DEBUT VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER

FINN BALOR MAKES HIS MSG DEBUT VS. KARL ANDERSON (WITH LUKE GALLOWS)

BAYLEY, SASHA BANKS & MICKIE JAMES VS. ALEXA BLISS, NIA JAX & ALICIA FOX

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

NEVILLE (C) VS. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

R-TRUTH VS. GOLDUST

