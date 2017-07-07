- Above is another video that WWE posted yesterday as part of International Kissing Day, featuring John Cena kissing Vickie Guerrero during a match on SmackDown in 2010.

- Speaking of Cena, we previously reported that he won't be working this weekend's WWE live events because he will be in Australia for his "An Evening with John Cena" one-man shows. He has an event Friday at The Star Gold Coast in Broadbeach, followed by a show on Saturday at The Plenary Melbourne Convention Centre in Melbourne. He finishes up the weekend on Sunday with a show at The Star Event Centre in Sydney. We would appreciate a report for Cena's one-man shows, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here

- We reported earlier this week that Matt Hardy on Twitter thanked wrestling fans "that backed #HouseHardy in the latest #GreatWar" and said that they were "days away from winning." Hardy has been in a legal battle since leaving TNA over the "Broken" gimmick and it appeared from his tweet that he was close to a settlement with Anthem. As noted, PWInsider reported that the word backstage at the GFW Impact tapings this week is that "it's actually much closer to the opposite with the two sides remaining very much at odds." For what it's worth, Hardy tweeted the following early this morning:

