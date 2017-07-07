- Above is another video that WWE posted yesterday as part of International Kissing Day, featuring John Cena kissing Vickie Guerrero during a match on SmackDown in 2010.
- We reported earlier this week that Matt Hardy on Twitter thanked wrestling fans "that backed #HouseHardy in the latest #GreatWar" and said that they were "days away from winning." Hardy has been in a legal battle since leaving TNA over the "Broken" gimmick and it appeared from his tweet that he was close to a settlement with Anthem. As noted, PWInsider reported that the word backstage at the GFW Impact tapings this week is that "it's actually much closer to the opposite with the two sides remaining very much at odds." For what it's worth, Hardy tweeted the following early this morning:
7/7/7 pic.twitter.com/hfj675Sjey— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 7, 2017
