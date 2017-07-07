The smart money is apparently already in for the international betting odds for Sunday's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. It's worth noting that both Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman are big favorites to win their respective matches. Reigns was a slight favorite over Strowman earlier this week.

Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Joe in his first defense of the belt since beating Bill Goldberg for it at WrestleMania 33 last April. Brock hasn't been booked to lose a singles match since Goldberg squashed him at Survivor Series last year. WWE has largely booked him as an unstoppable beast, with his most notable victory coming against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.

Strowman has been ascending the WWE ranks since being split from The Wyatt Family in the 2016 WWE Draft. He's spent much of the year feuding with Roman Reigns, another talent that has been pegged for a top spot in the company. Strowman pinned Reigns at WWE Payback last April.

Currently, no title changes are projected to occur at the pay-per-view. Below are the latest international betting odds for WWE Great Balls of Fire:

Brock Lesnar (1/25) with Paul Heyman is favored to retain the WWE Universal Championship in the main event against Samoa Joe (17/2).

Braun Strowman (1/8) is favored to beat Roman Reigns (9/2) in an Ambulance match.

Alexa Bliss (1/18) is favored to retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship over Sasha Banks (6/1).

Seth Rollins (1/7) is favored to beat Bray Wyatt (4/1).

Big Cass (1/14) is favored to beat Enzo Amore (11/2).

The Miz (1/14) with Maryse, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel is favored to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship over Dean Ambrose (11/2)

Cesaro and Sheamus (1/25) are favored to retain the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship against Matt and Jeff Hardy.

WWE Great Balls of Fire will take place Sunday from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Make plans to join us for live coverage right here at WrestlingINC.com.

