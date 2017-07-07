- Above Xavier Woods kicked off a new "Jump Scares" series with the video game, Outlast 2. Xavier gets a good scare around the 11:45 mark.
- Eric Bishoff reunited with Nick Dinsmore, who was formerly known as Eugene and Eric's "Nephew" during their time with WWE. Bischoff is making an appearance tonight at Dinsmore's Midwest All Pro Map Mania event.
Like uncle; like nephew and blood is thicker than water. @EBischoff @MidwestAllPro #MAPMania @IconLounge pic.twitter.com/Qnxr5WJEqT— Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) July 7, 2017
