With the first six months of 2017 completed, WWE took a look at the top 10 matches (so far) from the year. Interesting to note, the top two matches came from NXT events. Below is the full list with video clips from each match:

9. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina — Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (SmackDown, June 27)

8. Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. TJP vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali — WWE Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match (205 Live, Feb. 7)

7. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (Raw, May 29)

6. Big Show vs. Braun Strowman (Raw, Feb. 20)

5. Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles (WrestleMania)

4. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz — Triple Threat Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Match (Raw, May 1)

3. AJ Styles vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match (Royal Rumble)

2. The Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival — Triple Threat NXT Tag Team Championship Elimination Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

1. Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne — WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

