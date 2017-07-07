WWE has stepped in to help Justin Credible after a troubling video he posted to YouTube on July 4, 2017. In the video, Credible, whose real name is PJ Polaco, said he was arrested, faced jail time and hadn't had a public defender get back to him. He noted his past with WWE and stated his life was on the line.

The video, which we've included below, was posted in response to a March 2017 arrest.

Credible posted a new update yesterday, which we have included in the player above, where he revealed he's going to Tampa, Florida to get help for his alcohol addiction.

"Well I guess I insulted a few people of my community for the truth that I told yesterday," Credible said. "As you can see, I'm at the Bradley International Airport, going to get help in Tampa, Florida. For alcohol abuse. Yes, I'm an alcoholic. I don't; yes, I'm a recovering addict but I don't do drugs but alcohol is the worst drug in the world."

Credible explained the aforementioned video got him heat but that he was going to keep posting them until his privileges to do so are revoked.

"But the last post got me heat from many, many places," said Credible. "So I'm posting another and I'm going to keep posting these motherf—-ers until I get sick and tired of doing it. Until they take my phone away. A lot of hypocrisy, a lot of bullsh-t and nobody wants to help."

The former ECW wrestler revealed WWE has stepped in to get him help.

"I thank Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Hunter, Scott Hall, Dallas Page, Jake Roberts," Credible said. "Thank you for helping me and I'm just waiting for my Uber to get to a room to get out of here tomorrow morning. And just want you to know that this is bullsh-t. A lot of what you hear ain't right."

Credible worked for WWE from 1994 to 1997 and again from 2001 to 2003. He returned in June 2006 when the company resurrected ECW. Credible has since worked on the independent wrestling scene, retiring and un-retiring.

