- Above, WWE looks at seven of the strangest World Title contenders. The group includes: Papa Shango, Kenny from the Spirit Squad, Chris Masters, Shane McMahon, Tajiri, Val Venis, and Fabulous Moolah.
- Seth Rollins is making the rounds in NYC as he is promoting the WWE Studio film, Armed Response, which also stars Wesley Snipes. It will hit theaters on Friday, August 4. Below is from an appearance with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts.
Great talking to @WWERollins & @IamMikeCannon on @jimandsamshow today- pic.twitter.com/4lyQXBp3sv— Sam Roberts (@notsam) July 7, 2017
