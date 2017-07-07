- Above, WWE looks at seven of the strangest World Title contenders. The group includes: Papa Shango, Kenny from the Spirit Squad, Chris Masters, Shane McMahon, Tajiri, Val Venis, and Fabulous Moolah.

Braun Strowman has been seen in New York City this morning. Although he hasn't been advertised to be on the tonight's MSG show, it's possible he could be added to the card. Here's what the current MSG card looks like.

- Seth Rollins is making the rounds in NYC as he is promoting the WWE Studio film, Armed Response, which also stars Wesley Snipes. It will hit theaters on Friday, August 4. Below is from an appearance with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts.

