Source: PWInsider

There has been some pressure from Bobby Lashley's MMA team, American Top Team, about concentrating full-time on Mixed Martial Arts and pulling back on his dates with Global Force Wrestling, according to a report by PWInsider.

While details are unknown at press time, the report claims meetings regarding the situation have taken place and the pressure to focus on MMA over professional wrestling has been a topic over "the last several days."

Lashley made his mixed martial arts debut in 2008 and began fighting for Bellator in 2014. His MMA record currently stands at 15–2 with his last fight being a win against Josh Appelt at Bellator 162 last year.

Bobby is a top star with Global Force Wrestling and lost a Unification match for the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight and GFW Global Championships to Alberto El Patron at last Sunday's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view. He made his debut with GFW, which then operated as TNA Wrestling, in 2009. Lashley has always been a main event talent in the promotion.

