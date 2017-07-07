- Above is Bayley's debut with Shine back in 2012 at Shine 4. Known then as Davina Rose, she teamed up with Shazza McKenzie in a losing effort against Allysin Kay (now known as Sienna) and Taylor Made.

- Tonight is PWG's Pushin' Forward Back show in Reseda, California. Here is the full card:

* Zack Sabre, Jr. (c) vs. Chuck Taylor (PWG World Championship Match)

* Unbreakable F'N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

* Trevor Lee vs. Ricochet

* OI4k (Sami Callihanb, Dave & Jake Crist) vs. Jason Cade, Shane Strickland & Dezmond Xavier

* Keith Lee vs. Lio Rush vs. Trent?

* Sammy Guevara vs. Rey Horus

- EVOLVE 88 (Charlotte, North Carolina) and 89 (Marietta, North Carolina) take place this weekend. Here are their cards:

EVOLVE 88

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher (No Holds Barred Match for the EVOLVE Championship)

* Chris Dickinson & Jaka (c) vs. Anthony Henry & James Drake (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)

* Keith Lee vs. Ethan Page

* Darby Allin vs. Tracy Williams

* Trent Baretta vs. Fred Yehi

* ACH vs. Austin Theory

* Jason Kincaid vs. Caleb Konley (Kincaid's EVOLVE contract on the line)

EVOLVE 89

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Fred Yehi (EVOLVE Championship - if Sabre Jr. retains at EVOLVE 88)

* Trent Baretta vs. Austin Theory

* Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams

* Darby Allin vs. Timothy Thatcher

* ACH vs. Ethan Page

* Jon Davis vs. Jason Kincaid

* James Drake vs. Anthony Henry

* Chris Dickinson & Jaka have an open challenge

- NJPW posted a recap - which includes a bunch of photos - from last weekend's G1 Special in Long Beach, California. While this is expected to be the company's only event in the U.S. this year, they plan to be back for a tour in early 2018. They also have plans to open a US based office and dojo.

