- Above is Bayley's debut with Shine back in 2012 at Shine 4. Known then as Davina Rose, she teamed up with Shazza McKenzie in a losing effort against Allysin Kay (now known as Sienna) and Taylor Made.

- Tonight is PWG's Pushin' Forward Back show in Reseda, California. Here is the full card:

* Zack Sabre, Jr. (c) vs. Chuck Taylor (PWG World Championship Match)
* Unbreakable F'N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)
* Trevor Lee vs. Ricochet
* OI4k (Sami Callihanb, Dave & Jake Crist) vs. Jason Cade, Shane Strickland & Dezmond Xavier
* Keith Lee vs. Lio Rush vs. Trent?
* Sammy Guevara vs. Rey Horus

- EVOLVE 88 (Charlotte, North Carolina) and 89 (Marietta, North Carolina) take place this weekend. Here are their cards:

EVOLVE 88
* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher (No Holds Barred Match for the EVOLVE Championship)
* Chris Dickinson & Jaka (c) vs. Anthony Henry & James Drake (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)
* Keith Lee vs. Ethan Page
* Darby Allin vs. Tracy Williams
* Trent Baretta vs. Fred Yehi
* ACH vs. Austin Theory
* Jason Kincaid vs. Caleb Konley (Kincaid's EVOLVE contract on the line)

EVOLVE 89
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Fred Yehi (EVOLVE Championship - if Sabre Jr. retains at EVOLVE 88)
* Trent Baretta vs. Austin Theory
* Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams
* Darby Allin vs. Timothy Thatcher
* ACH vs. Ethan Page
* Jon Davis vs. Jason Kincaid
* James Drake vs. Anthony Henry
* Chris Dickinson & Jaka have an open challenge

Steve Austin On Kenny Omega Being 'A Lightning Bolt,' NJPW G1 Special In USA, Okada's Reaction, Cody
See Also
Steve Austin On Kenny Omega Being 'A Lightning Bolt,' NJPW G1 Special In USA, Okada's Reaction, Cody

- NJPW posted a recap - which includes a bunch of photos - from last weekend's G1 Special in Long Beach, California. While this is expected to be the company's only event in the U.S. this year, they plan to be back for a tour in early 2018. They also have plans to open a US based office and dojo.


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles