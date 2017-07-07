- Above is Bayley's debut with Shine back in 2012 at Shine 4. Known then as Davina Rose, she teamed up with Shazza McKenzie in a losing effort against Allysin Kay (now known as Sienna) and Taylor Made.
* Zack Sabre, Jr. (c) vs. Chuck Taylor (PWG World Championship Match)
* Unbreakable F'N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)
* Trevor Lee vs. Ricochet
* OI4k (Sami Callihanb, Dave & Jake Crist) vs. Jason Cade, Shane Strickland & Dezmond Xavier
* Keith Lee vs. Lio Rush vs. Trent?
* Sammy Guevara vs. Rey Horus
- EVOLVE 88 (Charlotte, North Carolina) and 89 (Marietta, North Carolina) take place this weekend. Here are their cards:
EVOLVE 88
* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher (No Holds Barred Match for the EVOLVE Championship)
* Chris Dickinson & Jaka (c) vs. Anthony Henry & James Drake (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)
* Keith Lee vs. Ethan Page
* Darby Allin vs. Tracy Williams
* Trent Baretta vs. Fred Yehi
* ACH vs. Austin Theory
* Jason Kincaid vs. Caleb Konley (Kincaid's EVOLVE contract on the line)
EVOLVE 89
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Fred Yehi (EVOLVE Championship - if Sabre Jr. retains at EVOLVE 88)
* Trent Baretta vs. Austin Theory
* Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams
* Darby Allin vs. Timothy Thatcher
* ACH vs. Ethan Page
* Jon Davis vs. Jason Kincaid
* James Drake vs. Anthony Henry
* Chris Dickinson & Jaka have an open challenge
- NJPW posted a recap - which includes a bunch of photos - from last weekend's G1 Special in Long Beach, California. While this is expected to be the company's only event in the U.S. this year, they plan to be back for a tour in early 2018. They also have plans to open a US based office and dojo.
