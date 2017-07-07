Yesterday, WNPR ran an article that indicated Velvet Sky was retiring from pro wrestling as she looked to focus on going to college. Today, Velvet took to Twitter to clarify that she is retired from in-ring action, but not from pro wrestling as a whole, as she would still do appearances or conventions:

"Retired" was not the correct word to have been used in the article from yesterday. Please read my true & current status below. pic.twitter.com/52X174OUKv — ?Velvet Sky? (@VelVelHoller) July 7, 2017

In response to others, she also said she never used "retired" in the interview, that came from the interviewer:

I never used the word "retired." The headline of the interview I recently did was very misleading in saying I was retired from the industry. https://t.co/sMi2RqZmZy — ?Velvet Sky? (@VelVelHoller) July 7, 2017

Because the original interview was cut up & only certain parts were aired but I never use the word retired. That came from the interviewer. — ?Velvet Sky? (@VelVelHoller) July 7, 2017

Velvet debuted with TNA in 2007. There she spent nearly ten years with the company, winning the TNA Women's Knockout Championship on two occasions.

