Yesterday, WNPR ran an article that indicated Velvet Sky was retiring from pro wrestling as she looked to focus on going to college. Today, Velvet took to Twitter to clarify that she is retired from in-ring action, but not from pro wrestling as a whole, as she would still do appearances or conventions:


In response to others, she also said she never used "retired" in the interview, that came from the interviewer:



Photo: Paige Backstage At Tonight's GFW Impact Wrestling Tapings
See Also
Photo: Paige Backstage At Tonight's GFW Impact Wrestling Tapings

Velvet debuted with TNA in 2007. There she spent nearly ten years with the company, winning the TNA Women's Knockout Championship on two occasions.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles