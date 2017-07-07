- The latest episode of Zack Ryder's WWE Unboxed above features Zack Ryder unboxing an action figure of "Macho Man" Randy Savage in green trunks that was never released in stores.

- As noted, Primo Colon has been out of action since late June. Epico has been wrestling on his own, last working this past Tuesday's Independence Day Battle Royal on SmackDown Live. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet , Primo injured his knee and is scheduled to undergo surgery. There is no word on when he is expected to return to action. recently injured his knee and is scheduled to have it surgically repaired soon.

- WWE will report its second quarter 2017 results on Thursday, July 27, 2017, before the opening of the market. WWE CEO Vincent K. McMahon, CFO George A. Barrios, and Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. We will have live coverage of the call here at Wrestling Inc.

- As noted, Shawn Michaels has been working with young talent at the WWE Performance Center. HBK was backstage at last night's NXT live event in Lakeland, FL, as seen below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader @gravenbabies

HB-Shizzle before last night's NXT live event in Lakeland, FL. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @gravenbabies for the pic pic.twitter.com/yn3eAKsags — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 7, 2017

