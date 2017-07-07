- Above, Cathy Kelley looked at why Kevin Owens' Twitter is a must-follow account, specifically referencing the tweet below about his Dad. She also talked about AJ Styles' recent appearance on Talking Smack, where he said the only thing Owens does better than him is eat.

In 1995, my dad rented a VHS of WrestleMania 11 at this video store in my hometown of Marieville. Today, my parents bought my DVD there. pic.twitter.com/cVtXGiHoiF — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 4, 2017

- WWE released their SummerSlam meet and greet schedule. Tickets are $125, presale will be from July 12 at 10am ET until July 14 at 11:59pm ET. Tickets will be available to the public on July 15 at 10am ET. Fans will get a photo with the appearing Superstar, an autograph, and an 8x10 photo. Click here for more details, below is the full schedule:

Friday, Aug. 18, 2017

1 pm. – AJ Styles

1 pm – Dean Ambrose

3:30 pm – Alexa Bliss, Naomi & Asuka

3:30 pm – Shinsuke Nakamura

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

10 am – Sasha Banks

10 am – The Hardy Boyz

12:30 pm – Finn Bálor

12:30 pm – Kurt Angle

3 pm – Roman Reigns

3 pm – The New Day

- 21 years ago today at WCW Bash at the Beach, Hulk Hogan turned heel and formed the nWo along with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, starting one of the most popular wrestling stables of all-time. Hogan and Nash commented on the anniversary:

21 years and still 4 life #nwo pic.twitter.com/qH02hN9IaN — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 7, 2017

Happy 21st birthday NWO. Told ya it was for life. Thank you NWO fans for making this the ride of a lifetime. To those that were there from the beginning to those that just found us. Thanks for the incredible love. A post shared by Kevin Nash (@nash5959) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

