- As noted, AJ Styles won the Independence Day Battle Royal on Tuesday's SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at Battleground. Above is video of AJ talking to Renee Young and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan after the show. AJ says he had Owens' number when he challenged him for the title before but got counted out. AJ says Owens knows AJ had his number and that's why he didn't want him in the battle royal. AJ goes on to say eating is the only thing Owens is better than him at.

- WWE stock was up 0.24% today, closing at $20.56 per share. Today's high was $20.78 and the low was $20.45.

- Below is new video of WWE cruiserweight Mustafa Ali doing a box jump. He wrote, "Approach box jumps now at 50 inches below the kicks. I'll stop when clouds are below the kicks."

