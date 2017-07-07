- RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro's Clash Royale gameplay continues in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel, featuring Curtis Axel.

- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 will premiere on the WWE Network this coming Wednesday at 9pm EST. Below is the synopsis:

"The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new June 2017 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!"

- Below is a new clip of Nia Jax putting in work at the gym. She wrote, "Throwing around a tire for fun #LightWeight #GetOutTheWay"

