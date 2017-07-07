AJ Styles just defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE United States Champion at tonight's RAW live event at Madison Square Garden.
Below are photos and videos from tonight:
HOLY s--t! @AJStylesOrg is the NEWWWWW UNITED STATES CHAMPION! #WWEMSG #WWE #SDLIVE pic.twitter.com/gmHO0OecAG— Nick Buono (@thenickbuono) July 8, 2017
AJ IS THE NEW US CHAMP!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/EyBNh8UaJA— TPW: #WWEGBOF (@TweetPW) July 8, 2017
and your newwwwwww US champion - @AJStylesOrg! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/s6RLrfcqEs— james mckenna (@chillhartman) July 8, 2017
AJ Styles! Wow that was incredible @AJStylesOrg new US champ! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/ZT0MCyWnBh— Kim (@kimberlasskick) July 8, 2017
