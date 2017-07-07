Thanks to Phillip Blackwood for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in New York City at Madison Square Garden:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler in a lengthy match. This was the first SmackDown special attraction match of the night, very hot crowd to start and Nakamura was super over

* R-Truth defeated Goldust with the heel kick. Good match and the crowd stayed hot for it, current Goldust gimmick is great

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Good heel promo by Miz before the match. Maryse was later ejected after trying to interfere

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Cedric Alexander with his feet on the ropes

* AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE United States Champion. The crowd went nuts over the title change. Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin after Owens kicked out of a Styles Clash

* Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax when Emma tapped to Sasha

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson in under 2 minutes. Luke Gallows was at ringside

* RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro retained over The Hardys

* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt. The crowd was back and forth with reactions to Reigns all during the match. After, Braun Strowman came out to one of the biggest pops of the night. Reigns met Braun with punches but Braun took him out. Cedric Alexander ran out but got dropped, as did R-Truth. Wyatt then attacked Rollins but Roman saved Rollins from the double team and they cleared the ring. Reigns and Rollins stood tall as fans chanted for Dean Ambrose and The Shield

