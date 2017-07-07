- As noted, Monday's RAW will feature the premiere of the WWE 2K18 pre-order trailer. WWE Games posted this teaser for the trailer reveal and wrote, "A legacy up in flames. Who will avenge this destruction? Watch Raw on Monday to see the WWE 2K18 pre-order trailer."
- Tonight's WWE RAW live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Finn Balor, Bayley, Cedric Alexander, Shinsuke Nakamura, Nia Jax and Samoa Joe all make their MSG debuts. Mike Rome also made his MSG debut as the ring announcer. We have full results from the show at this link. WWE and Triple H congratulated the Superstars on making their Garden debuts with the following tweets:
Congratulations to @FinnBalor, @itsBayleyWWE, @CedricAlexander, @ShinsukeN, @NiaJaxWWE, and @SamoaJoe on their debuts at @TheGarden! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/O67VCcTFDb— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2017
If you can make it here.... @TheGarden #Congrats https://t.co/PX6Dsfb2n1— Triple H (@TripleH) July 8, 2017
