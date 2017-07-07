- As noted, Monday's RAW will feature the premiere of the WWE 2K18 pre-order trailer. WWE Games posted this teaser for the trailer reveal and wrote, "A legacy up in flames. Who will avenge this destruction? Watch Raw on Monday to see the WWE 2K18 pre-order trailer."

- As noted, rapper Wale joined the Titus Worldwide stable this past Tuesday after hosting the Rap Battle between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. WWE has a new poll asking fans which rapper should Titus O'Neil try and recruit next. As of this writing, 31% went with Kendrick Lamar while 29% voted for Drake, 21% for Kanye West and 19% for Jay Z.

- Tonight's WWE RAW live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Finn Balor, Bayley, Cedric Alexander, Shinsuke Nakamura, Nia Jax and Samoa Joe all make their MSG debuts. Mike Rome also made his MSG debut as the ring announcer. We have full results from the show at this link. WWE and Triple H congratulated the Superstars on making their Garden debuts with the following tweets:

