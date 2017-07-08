Thanks to Tara's Friend Danny for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Jacksonville, Florida:

Hideo Itami defeated Marcel Barthel

* Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne defeated Sarah Logan and Abbey Laith

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Buddy Murphy

* Fabian Aichner defeated Raul Mendoza

* Lars Sullivan defeated Demitrius Bronson

* No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi

* Sonya Deville defeated Julia Ho

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

