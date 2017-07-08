Thanks to Tara's Friend Danny for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Jacksonville, Florida:
* Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne defeated Sarah Logan and Abbey Laith
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Buddy Murphy
* Fabian Aichner defeated Raul Mendoza
* Lars Sullivan defeated Demitrius Bronson
* No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi
* Sonya Deville defeated Julia Ho
* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake
