Source: PWTorch
PWTorch.com reports that Austin Aries requested his WWE release because he wasn't happy with being pigeonholed as a Cruiserweight and felt that he had more to offer than being a 205 Live wrestler. It was noted that he had a reputation backstage for having a bad attitude, which may have been why his release was granted.
PWTorch noted that it's likely that Aries will work independent dates soon. They added that while he would likely appear at some high profile independent shows, "it seems unlikely ROH would be a landing spot for him unless some fences were mended."
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.