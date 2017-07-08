Source: PWTorch

PWTorch.com reports that Austin Aries requested his WWE release because he wasn't happy with being pigeonholed as a Cruiserweight and felt that he had more to offer than being a 205 Live wrestler. It was noted that he had a reputation backstage for having a bad attitude, which may have been why his release was granted.

Aries officially signed with WWE in January of 2016 and debuted on NXT on the March 2nd episode. His last WWE match was a losing effort against Neville at WWE Extreme Rules on June 4th, 2017. Aries appeared on 205 Live the following week and said that he had been dealing with knee and neck injuries, and has not appeared on WWE television since.

PWTorch noted that it's likely that Aries will work independent dates soon. They added that while he would likely appear at some high profile independent shows, "it seems unlikely ROH would be a landing spot for him unless some fences were mended."

