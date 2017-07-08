Source: Real Sport

GFW/Knockouts Champion, Sienna, spoke to Real Sport on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I'm not opposed to intergender wrestling, I've had intergender matches. I do agree that there's a time and a place, and more importantly, I think that there's a way to do it and a way to not do it. I think there's a very cliche way to do it, and that's what gets old, and I think that there's also a stupid way to do it, which is not really believable. And then I think that there's the right way to do it, and I've done it here and there, and I'd like to think that the way I did it was the right way to do it."

GFW/Impact looking to do house shows again:

"That's very important to me, especially coming from the independent scene, because those are the crowds that I basically grew up [in front of] in the wrestling world. I grew up traveling around the United States, and going back to those towns is gonna mean a lot to me."

See Also Former TNA Knockout Reveals Retirement

Her most memorable match:

"The most memorable match of my career? I like a lot of my matches right now, and obviously, I remember those better, but when I think of matches that people might know from independents that are indie fans, they're probably gonna think of my series that I had with Mia Yim, formerly known as Jade. That was at AIW. In our first match, she broke my nose, and then we had a "fans bring the weapons match" after that. And then we had a cage match after that. And all three of those kinda blur into one match to me, so I'd say that series."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.