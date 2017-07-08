Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

The plan for the newly created IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship is for Kenny Omega to defend it in both New Japan and Ring of Honor, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. His first title defense in ROH is expected to take place in October.

More important than plans for the title, Omega will likely remain in NJPW through early 2019. This is something Omega has told people that have asked and company officials who once thought this would be his final year in the promotion, now also believe he's planning to stay. There is always the possibility of something unforeseen happening like WWE making Omega a huge offer that he can't turn down but right now, he's planning to remain with New Japan.

It is Omega's hope the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship remains a significant title, something the Never title hasn't been and something the Intercontinental Championship struggled to be until Shinsuke Nakamura elevated it.

Omega still wants to continue his feud with Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and his goal is to be booked to face Kota Ibushi at the G-1 finals. The IWGP US Heavyweight Championship will likely be treated as the main title in the States once NJPW starts running shows here.

New Japan is fully committed to expanding into the United States, as we now know they plan to open an office in Los Angeles by the end of this year and a dojo in the beginning of 2018. The G1 Specials last weekend were a major success by every measure and NJPW will look to become a major player in this country.

