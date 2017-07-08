Tama Tonga criticized the commentary work of Jim Ross and Josh Barnett at New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Specials in Long Beach, California last weekend.

"Commentating sucked at the #G1Special," tweeted Tonga. "At least @realkevinkelly knows the storylines and OUR F#CKING NAMES"

Tonga and his tag team partner Tanga Roa, known collectively as the Guerrillas of Destiny, dropped the IWGP Tag Team Championship to War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe) in a no disqualification match at Night One of the G1 Special. On Night Two, Tonga teamed with Roa and Hangman Page to beat Michael Elgin and War Machine in a six-man tag team match.

A photo circulated Twitter last Sunday night during Night Two of the G1 Special that showed Jim Ross with a NJPW roster sheet that included pictures. The speculation was Ross was given the sheet to prevent from messing up the names. You can view it from Twitter by clicking here.

Ross and Josh Barnett work as commentators for NJPW on AXS TV. Neither have responded to the tweet at press time but both have been re-tweeting fans that have praised their work on the G1 Specials.

