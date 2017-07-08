With WWE Great Balls of Fire coming up tomorrow night, today's question is simply: which match interests you the most? Here's the current card:

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (30-Minute Iron Man Match)

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Big Cass vs. Enzo

Kickoff

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

