With WWE Great Balls of Fire coming up tomorrow night, today's question is simply: which match interests you the most? Here's the current card:
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (30-Minute Iron Man Match)
Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardys
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Big Cass vs. Enzo
Kickoff
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
