With WWE Great Balls of Fire coming up tomorrow night, today's question is simply: which match interests you the most? Here's the current card:

WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Raw Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (30-Minute Iron Man Match)
Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Big Cass vs. Enzo

Kickoff
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

