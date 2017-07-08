- Above is an ROH Throwback to 2010 when Jay and Mark Briscoe took on the ROH World Tag Champions, The Kings of Wrestling (Cesaro and Chris Hero).

- Due to injury, ROH announced Atlantis will not be on the upcoming War of the Worlds UK tour. This was to be his debut with the company, but he will be replaced by Titan, who was a part of a 10-man tag match at NJPW's G1 Special.

- Last night, PWG's Pushin' Forward Back show took place and in the main event Chuck Taylor was able to defeat Zack Sabre Jr. to win the PWG World Championship. Sabre Jr. had held the title for 489 days.

YEAAAAAAH CHUCK TAYLOR IS PWG WORLD CHAMPION @SexyChuckieT

Make @RealKeithLee vs him and I will be happy @OfficialPWG pic.twitter.com/wY66GvbCEV — #VILLAIN ?? (@SmaugP1) July 8, 2017

Here are the full results from the show:

* Sammy Guevara defeated Rey Horus

* Unbreakable F'n Machines (Michael Elgin & Brian Cage) defeated Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

* Keith Lee defeated Lio Rush and Trent?

* Dezmond Xavier Jason Cade, and Shane Strickland defeated Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Dave Crist

* Ricochet defeated Trevor Lee

* Chuck Taylor defeated Zack Sabre Jr. (c) (PWG World Championship)

- At last night's PWG show, Topanga (Danielle Fishel) from Boy Meets World was in attendance and according to Lio Rush, bought his last shirt.

When Topanga buys your last shirt at #PWG . @daniellefishel ?? pic.twitter.com/XRcrkfNt1K — Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) July 8, 2017

