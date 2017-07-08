- Above, WWE showed footage of AJ Styles winning the U.S. Championship in his match against Kevin Owens last night at Madison Square Garden. Owens held the title for 66 days.

- WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar will be on the upcoming No Mercy PPV on September 24 in Los Angeles, California. Here are Lesnar's expected appearances until just after SummerSlam:

* WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV: July 9th (Dallas, TX)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 10th (Houston, TX)

* WWE SmackDown live event: July 29th (Detroit, MI)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 31st (Pittsburgh, PA)

* WWE SmackDown live event: August 12th (Tampa, FL)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 14th (Boston, MA)

* WWE SummerSlam: August 20th (Brooklyn, NY)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 28th (Memphis, TN)

- Former WWE Superstar, Simon Gotch (now going by Simon Grimm), tweeted out that his 90-day non-compete clause was coming to an end once Midnight hit. Gotch was released by the WWE in April of this year.

Less then 3 hours until my 90day non-compete comes to an end and I am officially free. pic.twitter.com/p28ujRTHQV — Simon (Grimm) (@GotchStyleWWE) July 8, 2017

