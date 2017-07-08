Source: Bleacher Report

Braun Strowman spoke with Bleacher Report before his upcoming Ambulance Match against Roman Reigns at Great Balls of Fire. Here are some of the highlights:

"My whole life I've been weird strong. When it comes to weights in the weight room, I had to train and to learn how to get stronger that way, but if you take me out into the field, I could pick up a 500-pound hay bale and carry it around."

Not hurting other Superstars:

"In sports entertainment, we try as much as we can not to actually kill each other. I think I've come close a few times. ...I work really, really hard to make everything I do as believable as can be. I take pride in the fact that I've never injured anyone."

His match against Roman Reigns at Great Balls of Fire:

"It's going to be a war. Roman Reigns continues to bring the fight to me, and I continue to knock him down. He's a tough son of a b----. But I'm The Monster Among Men, the mountain among us. You run into Braun Strowman, you end up on your ass. Anything I can get my hands on, anything that's not bolted down, I'm going to use as a weapon. Keep your eyes open. There's no telling what I'm going to pick up and smash Roman over the head with."

