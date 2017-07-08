- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring "Extreme spears." The video includes: Roman Reigns taking Braun Strowman off the stage, Christian spearing Cody Rhodes off a ladder, and Brock Lesnar driving Mark Henry through a barricade (then screaming wildly).
- After losing his US Championship to AJ Styles last night at a MSG Live Event, Owens deleted both his profile photo and cover photo. Both photos are solid black now, Owens has yet to comment on his loss.
