- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring "Extreme spears." The video includes: Roman Reigns taking Braun Strowman off the stage, Christian spearing Cody Rhodes off a ladder, and Brock Lesnar driving Mark Henry through a barricade (then screaming wildly).

- After losing his US Championship to AJ Styles last night at a MSG Live Event, Owens deleted both his profile photo and cover photo. Both photos are solid black now, Owens has yet to comment on his loss.

