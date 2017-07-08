In the video above, Finn Balor made an appearance on Sports Illustrated Now and was asked about when the "Demon King" would make a return. Balor said:

"The 'Demon King' will be back, eventually, but for the moment that hasn't really been required and I'm very happy just walking out there, pop my collar, and have [some] fun. I'm sure there will be a situation in time - maybe in the near future - that the 'Demon King' will need to be drawn upon, but right now, I'm cool."

Balor was then asked if he's ever the "Demon King" in everyday life, Balor responded:

"First thing in the morning, when that alarms goes off."

