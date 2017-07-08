Earlier today, ROH Champion Cody Rhodes did a quick Q&A with his fans on Twitter.
I'd say 99.9% yes https://t.co/rjFtfRmtGn— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
Defending the ROH Championship at other promotions:
Indeed I do.— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
I'll defend it as I see fit. LU star @Willie_Mack got a shot last night. https://t.co/dzY3wwXVnD
If given the opportunity, would he be in a feud against his brother (Goldust) in Ring of Honor:
We don't want one...plus people hated the high profile feud we did have.— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
Crickets. https://t.co/oWPgyhqQGJ
Finally, he was asked about how he will be treating his shoulder separation, since surgery wasn't required:
Tape it up and go. Not gonna' spend my career on the training table. (plus it really wasn't that bad) https://t.co/71DMtp8i9K— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
