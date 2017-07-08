Earlier today, ROH Champion Cody Rhodes did a quick Q&A with his fans on Twitter.

Having a rematch against IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada:

Defending the ROH Championship at other promotions:

Indeed I do.



I'll defend it as I see fit. LU star @Willie_Mack got a shot last night. https://t.co/dzY3wwXVnD — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017

If given the opportunity, would he be in a feud against his brother (Goldust) in Ring of Honor:

We don't want one...plus people hated the high profile feud we did have.



Crickets. https://t.co/oWPgyhqQGJ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017

Finally, he was asked about how he will be treating his shoulder separation, since surgery wasn't required:

Tape it up and go. Not gonna' spend my career on the training table. (plus it really wasn't that bad) https://t.co/71DMtp8i9K — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017

