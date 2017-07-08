- After it was reported that former TNA President Dixie Carter will appear on WWE 24 - Kurt Angle: Homecoming this Monday night after Raw on the WWE Network, Carter offered her congratulations to TNA alumnus AJ Styles on winning the United States Championship from Kevin Owens last night at Madison Square Garden.

Carter tweeted the following in response to Matt Hardy congratulating Styles.

- Celebrating a birthday today is NXT wrestler Marcel Barthel (aka Axel Dieter Jr.), who turns 27.

- Here are up-close highlights of the Independence Day Battle Royal from SmackDown LIVE.

