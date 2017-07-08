- Above, Maria and Mike Kanellis made their debut on UpUpDownDown and played Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

- While on The Danny Picard Show, according to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, WWE rejected an offer to hold WrestleMania at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They also passed on SummerSlam at Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts), but were open to holding an NXT event there.

- Via her Instagram, Madusa announced she would be involved with the upcoming Mae Young Classic. Tapings will begin on July 13 and 14 at Full Sail University. The first 4 episodes of the tournament will be made available for on-demand viewing on the WWE Network on August 28. The next 4 episodes will be available on September 4. The finals will take place on September 12 during a live special from Las Vegas at 10PM ET. On the announcement, Madusa said:

"News Flash!! Very excited to share with you that I will be helping and involved with the #maeyoungclassic Stay tuned for details???? @wwe #exciting times very honored??"

