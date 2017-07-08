- Above, Maria and Mike Kanellis made their debut on UpUpDownDown and played Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
Also, according to @JustinBarrasso on my podcast, the #Patriots tried to get WrestleMania at Gillette Stadium, but were turned down by WWE. https://t.co/wWiySyyPiG— Danny Picard (@DannyPicard) July 7, 2017
And JB also said on my podcast that the WWE rejected a #RedSox bid for Summerslam at Fenway, but an NXT event at Fenway is a possibility. https://t.co/Z0eAdVNG2n— Danny Picard (@DannyPicard) July 7, 2017
- Via her Instagram, Madusa announced she would be involved with the upcoming Mae Young Classic. Tapings will begin on July 13 and 14 at Full Sail University. The first 4 episodes of the tournament will be made available for on-demand viewing on the WWE Network on August 28. The next 4 episodes will be available on September 4. The finals will take place on September 12 during a live special from Las Vegas at 10PM ET. On the announcement, Madusa said:
"News Flash!! Very excited to share with you that I will be helping and involved with the #maeyoungclassic Stay tuned for details???? @wwe #exciting times very honored??"
