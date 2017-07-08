PJ Black spoke with the Wrestling Epicenter on a number of wrestling topics. You can hear his full comments in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"I did (want to). That was the plan. I experimented with a lot of different characters. I wasn't really being used on TV. I was like, 'All right, back to the drawing board.' I wasn't one of the guys that would sit in the back and just collect a paycheck - I wanted to work! I didn't really care too much about the money back then. I just wanted to work, be on TV, and let people see my work. I started working with a lot of different characters, Dusty helped me with a bunch of promos. Just kind of working on lots of different stuff. We kind of got stuck on this 'Darewolf' character. WWE called me 'Capetown Werewolf.' I guess this was during the Twilight days? [Laughs] Matt Striker came up with the idea of putting the werewolf and the dare devil together... The character was kind of a dare devil like a modern day Evel Knievel. He came up with the word 'Darewolf.' Everyone loved it except Hunter. WWE actually trademarked that immediately. There is something with the patent laws in the US, if you don't use it in 12 months, it gets abandoned and someone else can apply for it. When I left, I don't know what I was doing but I was googling. I came across this file that said it was abandoned. I was like, 'Yep, I'll just trademark it myself.' It's not a word that exists so I was like, 'Hmm. Could be on to something.'"

Triple not liking the idea he pitched:

"Um, I'm not sure if he didn't like it. But, when I told him 'Hey, I've got this great idea!' He was like, 'Just because you came up with it doesn't mean it is a good idea.' [Laughs] I have no idea what that means! I still think about it to this day. He's a very sarcastic person so maybe that's what he came up with on the spot."

See Also Backstage News On Austin Aries' WWE Release

Vince McMahon changing his original NXT name:

"Vince is friends with Chris Angel. In that era, when NXT started, they wanted it to be like a reality show. Justin Angel was too gimmicky. I don't know if anyone noticed this but everyone had 2 names, like a first name and a last name, in the first season and everybody wore trunks. It was supposed to be a reality show. It was going to be a reality show, They were going to put us in a house and film everything like the Ultimate Fighter. The writers waited too long and then it was like, 'Oh, that house stuff fell through. Here's 5 minute segments, you guys go out there and freestyle and do whatever.' [Laughs] When NXT started, Vince changed it on the day without me knowing. When i walked to the ring, I heard the announcer say 'Justin Gabriel,' I was like 'What? I'm Justin Angel.' I guess it just stuck from there!"

Again, you can hear his full comments in the video above or to listen via MP3 by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.