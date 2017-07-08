During a fan Q&A in Australia, John Cena was asked about why the WWE doesn't acknowledged Chris Benoit in a historical context. In June of 2007, Benoit murder his wife and son, then hung himself two days later. Since that time, WWE has wiped clean his existence with the company. To the fan's question, Cena responded:

"Very difficult question, and I'll answer it like this. Often times, we get caught up in a person's ability and their performance - and this transcends WWE - this is a problem in sport. It is also a problem in entertainment. People will do bad things. But if they are good at what they do, sometimes those things are overlooked. I don't in believe that. I believe you should take ownership for your actions. All of them. Not just ones that are performed in front of an audience. I think our company's stance on the entire situation set a precedent for athletics, and a precedent for entertaining of taking ownership for your actions."

You can hear Cena's comments in the video below.

