Free agent NFL running back DeAngelo Williams explained to NFL Tight End Gary Barnidge and Impact Wrestling Grand Champion Moose on their NFL No Huddle takeover radio show that Rob Gronkowski's appearance at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year frustrated him.

"So I'll tell you this Moose and I'm going to be 100 percent honest with you," Williams said. "We were sitting at Wrestlemania this year and when Gronk jumped over there and he went in and he tackled him. Gary saw the frustration in my face and he was like man what's wrong?"

Williams recalled his response.

"I said Gronk doesn't even watch wrestling," Williams recalled. "He's not even a fan! His friend wrestles but he's not even a fan. He has no idea what's going on and he got that involved in it."

Gronk is good friends with SmackDown superstar Mojo Rawley in real-life, which provided a backstory for his WrestleMania involvement. Gronk's scripted interference allowed for Rawley to win the 33-man Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

"I said if I ever get the opportunity, I'm going to show you how it's supposed to be done," said Williams. "And that's when Josh hit me up and that's when we became a tag team. We came in at Slammiversary and I'm not going to say we stole the show but you said you wanted to get match of the night. I don't know if we got it or not but we're close."

Williams made his professional wrestling debut at Slammiversary XV last weekend where he and Moose beat Chris Adonis and Eli Drake. He stated earlier this week it was a one-shot deal.

NFL No Huddle airs live from 4p-7p ET exclusively on TuneIn. You can tweet the show at @NFLNoHuddle.

