- Above, Goldberg gets sneaked attacked by 3-Minute Warning, but is able to clear out the group and pin Rico Costantino. This was from Raw in May of 2003.

- WWE posted a gallery of "20 Forgotten Ruthless Aggression Era Superstars." The group includes: Zach Gowen, Nidia, Rob Conway, Manu, Colin Delaney, and Nathan Jones, among others.

AJ Styles On How He Was Treated When He Signed With WWE, His Journey To WWE, Emphasis On Workrate
- AJ Styles commented defeating Kevin Owens for the US Championship last night at Madison Square Garden. Styles winning is currently the featured heading on WWE's site. About the win, Styles said:

"Feels good to be the United States Champion."

