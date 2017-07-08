- Above, Goldberg gets sneaked attacked by 3-Minute Warning, but is able to clear out the group and pin Rico Costantino. This was from Raw in May of 2003.

WWE posted a gallery of "20 Forgotten Ruthless Aggression Era Superstars." The group includes: Zach Gowen, Nidia, Rob Conway, Manu, Colin Delaney, and Nathan Jones, among others.

- AJ Styles commented defeating Kevin Owens for the US Championship last night at Madison Square Garden. Styles winning is currently the featured heading on WWE's site. About the win, Styles said:

"Feels good to be the United States Champion."

