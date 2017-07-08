- Tammy "Sunny" Sytch remains hospitalized at Southside Hospital in Bayshore, New York after being admitted to the emergency room last weekend for a fall.

She wrote yesterday on Facebook, "Still here. Still getting tests done. Not fun. Someone amuse me."

She also tweeted on Thursday:

Still in the hospital. You'll all know when I'm out — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) July 6, 2017

Sytch said on Tuesday that she will not be sharing details regarding her health.

"I'm still In the hospital but I won't be sharing any details about my health because every time I do, websites write about me and post my bloody head pictures," Sytch wrote. "Sorry, but I can not give any details any longer. At all. Thank you all for your concern. I'll be here for a couple more days."

Despite this, the WWE Hall of Famer tweeted a shot of her injury on Thursday.

- As has been reported, British wrestling legend Johnny Saint recently wrapped up a six-month stint training WWE talent at the Performance Center. WWE posted this video of trainees and coaches saying goodbye to Saint.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.