"All I know is that I'm actually completely freelance. I have no contracts that could possibly conflict with any other TV deals. It's something that I've been very fortunate to walk into, because of the respect that I've earned, that my handshake is just as good as a contract. Right now I see a very solid future in Impact - or Global Force, or whatever it is - all I know is that X-Division Title is something that I've been chasing since 2003, when I first rolled onto the scene in Impact."

Comparisons to Cody Rhodes, in regards to jumping between major promotions:

"I would completely disagree with that, I mean he basically only wrestled for WWE ninety-nine percent of his career. He's only been on the indies for a very, very short amount of time to compare me to him is completely different stories. I mean these are totally different people and if you'll notice, Cody is able to negotiate these roads much easier because of his status in the wrestling business because of what he's achieved so far."

Cody Rhodes as a rival:

"I look at Cody as a rival, there's many times people in our industry have said, 'Oh hey, you look like Cody, Cody looks like you,' which is interesting because we think we look quite different. But I would love to take Cody in a New Japan Wrestling [match] someday, that would mean a lot to me. Me and TJ Wilson [Tyson Kidd] were teaching him figure-fours backstage at Raw in 2008. I'd like to show him a thing or two right now, too."

Wanting to take on the whole Bullet Club:

"I'd like to show the whole Bullet Club a thing or two. Since I left WWE, it's been me and The [Young] Bucks every step of the way, we've going toe-to-toe all across the globe. The IWGP Junior [Heavyweight] Tag league is out of control talented."

