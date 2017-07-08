Amanda Nunes will not defend the UFC women's bantamweight championship tonight against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213. The UFC issued the following statement:

"Due to illness, UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has been removed from her UFC 213 title defense against Valentina Shevchenko. UFC 213, which is now headlined by the interim UFC middleweight championship bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker, will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card is the bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Douglas Silva de Andrade. With the removal of Nunes vs. Shevchenko, customers may request a full refund of purchased tickets at point of sale."

MMAFighting.com reports Nunes fell ill and was transported to a local hospital. As a result, UFC 213 will be headlined by Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker for the UFC interim middleweight title.

Nunes (14-4) won the title against Miesha Tate at UFC 200 last July and successfully defended it against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 last December. She fought Shevchenko in March 2016, where she won by unanimous decision.

UFC 213 is already underway and will continue with 11 fights from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

damien demento contributed to this article.