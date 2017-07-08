- Above is a documentary following WWN Champion Matt Riddle and Keith Lee between EVOLVE 84 and 87 when the two had a match for the WWN Championship.

- Pro Wrestling Tees announced on their Facebook page that Hot Topic will be getting even more NJPW shirts - in August - of the following: the NJPW Logo, Los Ingobernables de Japon, Hangman Page, Guerillas of Destiny, Bullet Club Zip Hoodie, and an exclusive that will be announced later in the month.

- Gabe Sapolsky announced on his Twitter that Trent Baretta would be out of action tonight at EVOLVE 88, due to an infection in his elbow. Baretta updated fans that it's a "Simple infection" that's been taken care of and he will still compete tomorrow at EVOLVE 89.

Looks like Trent Baretta is out for tonight. Our apologies. We'll have a replacement from PWX. pic.twitter.com/OMNV7GIr0S — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) July 8, 2017

Update: simple infection. I was sliced open and juiced. Still leaking some juices right now. I will fight tomorrow. https://t.co/y7N6Q1O1f4 — TRENT? (@trentylocks) July 8, 2017

