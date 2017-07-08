Lio Rush spoke with Ring Rust Radio on a number of wrestling topics. You can hear his full comments in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"Of course, I feel like everybody's long-term goal should be in the WWE. If you hear anybody say the WWE would never be my main goal, that's complete bulls---. We all grew up watching WWE; there wasn't any other thing on TV other than WWE. WWE was the main reason people wanted to actually become a wrestler. My interest in WWE again is through the roof. I haven't been contacted by WWE, but the playing field right now with the cruiserweights, and that's been somewhat of a main focus with them, it drives me to become better. It puts a bit of a chip on my shoulder and makes me a little bitter because that is considered to be the best cruiserweights in the world. So for me to not be a part the same conversation with the best cruiserweights in the world with the biggest promotion in the world, it just makes me want to be there that much more."

Growing up with Patrick Clark (The Velveteen Dream) and seeing him succeed:

"I absolutely love it and Patrick is a smart dude. He's even younger than I am, which is crazy. He just turned 22 and he landed himself a job for life over there. He is a very smart dude, he is very humble and knows what he's doing inside and outside the ring. I think that's very important because you have to be a businessman as well as a professional wrestler/athlete inside the ring. It's absolutely incredible to see what he's doing right now. We both grew up in the business together, we knew each other in high school, both amateur wrestled in the same town so we knew of each other, we signed up with the MCW training center at the same exact time within that new school that open up in Maryland and graduated together. We formed a tag team and we both kind of made a name for ourselves. Fortunately for him, he was able to capitalize on that Tough Enough spot he had and landed himself a job so that's absolutely incredible to see what he's doing right now. I can't wait to see the development of his Velveteen Dream character because Patrick is a smart dude and he knows exactly what he is doing despite his age. I'm happy to see what kind of reactions he's going to be getting from the fans."

Wanting to work for NJPW and being involved in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament:

"My interest with New Japan is through the roof. It's one of the only places I haven't been and that's crazy for me to say because of my age and how long I've been doing this. I've been all around the world Canada, Mexico, Germany, Ireland, England and all over the United States, and I feel like Japan is somewhere I could excel at so much and possibly go even bigger and further than me in the United States. I think my style would adapt so well over there. My view on the New Japan Best of Super Juniors, at my age at times I get scared because I've accomplished so much so I don't know what's next or what else I could accomplish, but the New Japan tournament that's just something that eats me up. Not that I can't, but that I wasn't part of it because it's the best juniors and cruiserweight in the world and for me not to be part of that is a little frustrating. I would definitely love to be part of New Japan and hopefully be in that tournament one day."

