UFC 213 suffered a major blow just hours before the event started as the show's main event was scrapped after Amanda Nunes was pulled from her UFC women's bantamweight championship fight against Valentina Shevchenko due to Nunes falling ill. Dana White confirmed in an interview prior to the show that Nunes was medically cleared to fight.

Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker moved into the main event slot and it saw Whittakker win the interim UFC middleweight championship. The two fought all five rounds in a bout that was left up to the judges for an official decision.

Alistair Overeem was able to overcome Fabrício Werdum in what turned out to be the show's co-main event. A bout that also went the distance.

Below are complete results from UFC 213:

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass) Results:

1) Trevin Giles def. James Bochnovic by Knockout (punches) at 2:54 of round two

2) Cody Stamann def. Terrion Ware by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) through all three rounds

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1) Results:

3) Belal Muhammad def. Jordan Mein by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) in all three rounds

4) Thiago Santos def. Gerald Meerschaert by TKO (punches) by 2:04 of round two

5) Chad Laprise def. Brian Camozzi by TKO (punches) by 1:27 of round three

6) Oleksiy Oliynyk def.Travis Browne by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of round two

Main Card (Pay-Per-View) Results:

7) Rob Font def. Douglas Silva de Andrade by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:36 of round two

8) Anthony Pettis def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) through all three rounds

9) Curtis Blaydes def. Daniel Omiela?czuk by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) through all three rounds

10) Alistair Overeem def. Fabrício Werdum by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28) through all three rounds

11) Robert Whittaker def. Yoel Romero by unanimous decision (48-74, 48-47, 48-47) to become the new interim UFC middleweight champion

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.