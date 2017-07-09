Yesterday we asked which Great Balls of Fire match looked most intriguing and the response was pretty clear: Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe. Despite the potentially obvious result, it's had the best build-up and the match should be quality, as long as WWE doesn't squash Joe, like some of you fear. In second was Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman with Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks not far behind. Those picking the women's match wanted to see if Bliss can have her best match to date with the help of Sasha.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are the top comments:

Eyam TheZombie:

"The only match I don't like is Cass vs Enzo. They're so mismatched in size, it seems unrealistic to think Enzo stands a chance. Hey, it's wrasslin', though."

number1fanofthephenomenal1:

"I love Joe, but I can't wait until Lesnar suplexes him into oblivion."

I Am Hate:

"Bliss vs. Banks because I'm hoping Bliss has her first great match. The match I'm least looking forward to is the Iron Man tag match. I like the feud but not enough for a 30 minute gimmick match."

Qwertie:

"Lesnar & Joe has all the potential to be an awesome match. I just fear WWE will make it another squash match."

