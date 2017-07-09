- As noted, WWE posted the schedule for their upcoming SummerSlam Meet and Greet sessions. Above is a video about the upcoming events.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Can Enzo Amore stand up to Big Cass on his own?" As of this writing, "No way. Enzo needs to recruit an enforcer to help him get retribution." is leading with 57 percent over "Yes. Despite the size difference, Enzo can find a way to gain payback."

- This weekend will mark 34 years since William Regal's first pro wrestling match, he was 15 at the time of his debut. Currently, Regal is the NXT General Manager and also works as a Producer and Talent Scout for WWE.

It's 34 years this weekend since I had my first match in the Wrestling business.Thank you very much to everyone who's helped me and watched. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 7, 2017

