- As noted, WWE posted the schedule for their upcoming SummerSlam Meet and Greet sessions. Above is a video about the upcoming events.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Can Enzo Amore stand up to Big Cass on his own?" As of this writing, "No way. Enzo needs to recruit an enforcer to help him get retribution." is leading with 57 percent over "Yes. Despite the size difference, Enzo can find a way to gain payback."

Alexa Bliss On If She Cares What Fans Think, Being A Heel, Which Former WWE Champion Influenced Her
- This weekend will mark 34 years since William Regal's first pro wrestling match, he was 15 at the time of his debut. Currently, Regal is the NXT General Manager and also works as a Producer and Talent Scout for WWE.


