Finn Balor spoke with Sports Illustrated Now about Conor McGregor and how he would be a natural fit with the WWE. You can hear his full comments in the video above. About McGregor, Balor said:

"I think he's a natural fit, to be honest with ya. He's a natural showman, he's an incredible athlete, probably one of the best athletes on the planet. I think given the opportunity to come to the WWE, I think he would thrive."

Balor was then asked about what his WWE gimmick would be:

"I think he'll just waltz out with his 'Billion dollar strut' - very similar like Vince McMahon - and probably lay some people out. I know Enzo Amore has been mentioning Conor a lot, is that a potential feud going forward? Who knows?

Balor was also asked if he was obligated to root for McGregor (both being from Ireland) in his upcoming boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Balor responded:

"Us Irish, we have a tendency to kind of bond together. Despite any kind of differences, when it's someone from the homeland, you gotta root for them. I'll be rooting for Conor, for sure."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated Now with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.