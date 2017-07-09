- Above, is from July of 2007 when Edge tried to ban Kane from his show, the Cutting Edge, but Kane decided to beat him up instead. Teddy Long then came out and booked a match between the two for a future PPV.

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash turns 58 years old. Also today, 3-time Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin turns 42 years old. Others with birthdays include: former WCW/WWE Wrestler, Marc Mero (57) and former WCW/ECW Wrestler, Salvatore Sincere (51). WWE sent well wishes to Nash earlier today:

Happy Birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer, #KevinNash! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

- Yesterday, Lana posted a video of her first Judo session on her Instagram. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Lana received a third shot at Naomi's championship, but was defeated in quick fashion. A potential alliance with Tamina then formed after the match.

First lesson in #Judo today with #MMA master @paulinepitamacias !! ???? #StrongerEveryDay ???? @nashvillemma #LanaSquad ?? A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Jul 8, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

