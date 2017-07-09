Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Colleen Lynn for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Corpus Christi, TX:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Natalya & Tamina

* WWE U.S. Champion AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match

* WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Sami Zayn

