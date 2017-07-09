As noted, the smart money came in last week for tonight's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. While Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman remain big favorites in their respective matches, the odds have shifted in the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt match. Wyatt is now a heavy favorite in the match at -1350 while Rollins, who was the favorite until this weekend, is now at +650.

In the other top matches, The Miz is a heavy favorite in his Intercontinental title defense against Dean Ambrose, while Cesaro Sheamus are favored to beat the Hardys. It's interesting to note that there are no odds for the Kickoff Cruiserweight title match.

A quick note on betting odds, a minus sign indicates the favorite with the following number representing how favored the competitor while the plus sign designated the underdog. If you were to bet $100 on Samoa Joe, you would win $1000 if he were to beat Lesnar. However, you would need to bet $2000 on Lesnar to win $100 if he were to win the match.

Below are the updated betting odds, courtesy of 5 Dimes.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) (-2000) vs. Samoa Joe (+1000)

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns (+650) vs. Braun Strowman (-1350)

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) (-1050) vs. Sasha Banks (+550)

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) (-1500) vs. Dean Ambrose (+700)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (30-Minute Iron Man Match)

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) (-1425) vs. The Hardys (+675)

Seth Rollins (+650) vs. Bray Wyatt (-1350)

Big Cass (-1580) vs. Enzo (+750)

Kickoff

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa * NO ODDS *

