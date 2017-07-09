Below is the final card for WWE Great Balls of Fire, which takes place tonight at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas. As always, we will be providing live free coverage of the PPV, as well as the latest breaking news and spoilers leading to the PPV.

You enter your predictions for the show in our "Comments" section below. Here is what appears to be the final card:

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (30-Minute Iron Man Match)

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Big Cass vs. Enzo

Kickoff

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

