Below is the final card for WWE Great Balls of Fire, which takes place tonight at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas. As always, we will be providing live free coverage of the PPV, as well as the latest breaking news and spoilers leading to the PPV.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (30-Minute Iron Man Match)
Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardys
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Big Cass vs. Enzo
Kickoff
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
